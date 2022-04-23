The CoMo Young Writers of Hickman High School held their own poetry event Saturday afternoon at the Unbound Book Festival.
Ten students presented their pieces, whether that was an individual creation, part of a collaborative work or a song.
“It’s really cool that everyone was here, was wanting to be here,” senior Effie Lillig said.
According to the Unbound Book Festival website, “CoMo Young Writers helps young people from all backgrounds to understand the importance of their own stories and those of others, so that they can pursue the path they choose and inspire one another to become lifelong writers.”
“A picture is worth a thousand words, but five words can paint a picture,” Lillig said.
Lillig presented three pieces of work throughout the event, one of which involved playing the guitar and singing with classmate Ryn Myers. The two showcased their song “Bugsweat.”
“It helps you realize that poetry is something that a lot of people can enjoy,” Myers said. “It’s something you can genuinely like and can connect with people. I didn’t really experience that until recently.”
The poem topics ranged from climate change to police brutality and for-profit museums. The Young Writers shared personal connections with their poem subjects, emphasizing their reasons for writing.
The students had worked on their poems since January, meeting every other week with creative writing teacher Nancy White.
White has been teaching at Hickman since 2006, previously working at the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Ohio. As a playwright, teacher, poet and workshop leader, she loves everything about writing, she said.
“I adore being around people who love to write, and I wanted to try and inspire that in young people,” White said. “I knew in a school like Hickman, there had to be a lot of kids out there who had things to say, and so (I) started the program.”
Although her creative writing group has competed before, White said they wanted to start something a little different, where the focus was put toward topics they are passionate about.
One piece of advice White gave to her students was: “Be truthful. Trust that if you are honest, then the poetry finds you.”