Lushen Claridge, a senior at Hickman High School, died in a car crash early Saturday morning while traveling in Kansas.
According to a crash report from the Gove County Sheriff's Office, Lushen was driving west on Interstate 70 when he lost control of the car, which rolled multiple times before coming to a stop in the median.
Four other passengers survived the crash, including Walker Claridge, Lushen's father and a co-owner of Broadway Brewery.
The restaurant temporarily closed on Saturday but said it would re-open Thursday in a Facebook post that also confirmed Lushen's death.
The post praised Lushen's culinary talent and said he grew up in the restaurant's kitchen. The post also thanked community members for their support.
A news release from Columbia Public Schools said Lushen was an involved student and a part of culinary and baking programs at the Columbia Area Career Center.
The district also said it has been in contact with the Claridge family and is offering counseling and resources for students and staff.
The accident occurred at 4:59 a.m. on Saturday near Grinnell, Kansas. Lushen was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Gove County Sheriff's Department Deputy Darien Dilka, who responded to the accident, said Walker stayed by his son's side.
Walker and the other passengers were treated for their injuries.