HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: Serving Station 9

Craig Plassmeyer is a firefighter at Station 9 in northwest Columbia. For 11 days each month, Plassmeyer and his fellow firefighters are on-call around the clock. When he’s not at the station, Plassmeyer is at home with his wife and his daughter in Jefferson City. Despite the grueling work schedule and having to be away from his family much of the time, Plassmeyer said he loves being a firefighter. “I just love every aspect of this profession, it’s like no other job that I’ve ever worked before,” Plassmeyer said.