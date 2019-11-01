HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: Serving Station 9

Firefighter Craig Plassmeyer empties the remaining water out of a fire hose on April 16 at Station 9 in Columbia. The fire house has to check the hoses once a month to make sure they’re intact in case of an emergency.
Firefighter Craig Plassmeyer signals as another firefighter backs ladder truck 1 into the bay at Station 1 on April 16 in downtown Columbia. The firefighters of Columbia undergo hours of training and testing each month and sometimes have to travel outside of their designated range to participate — as was the case on this day.
A group of firefighters prepare lunch and share jokes around a kitchen island on April 16 at Fire Station 1 in downtown Columbia. Craig Plassmeyer, center right, said due to the amount of time they all spend together, the other firefighters begin to feel like your second family quickly.
Craig Plassmeyer sits on firetruck Quint 9 on April 19 in Columbia. Downtime like this can sometimes be few and far between during firefighting shifts. The firefighters have 24 hour shifts where they’re at the station away from family. Plassmeyer has a wife and a daughter and he said it can be hard being away from them for so long — he spends almost a third of each month at the firehouse.
Firefighters Danny Spry, Lt. Rich Harris and Craig Plassmeyer relax after a long day in the fire station by watching a movie on April 19 at Station 9. The other firefighters like to joke that Spry looks like wrestler John Cena and put on one of Cena’s movies as a joke. Plassmeyer said the firefighters need to joke because of some of the things they see on a daily basis— but when they get a call they’re all business.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Firefighter Craig Plassmeyer talks with Eric Wolfe during an inspection April 25 at Foundation Business material in Columbia. One of the firefighters’ jobs within the community is visiting businesses within their runboxes to make sure everything is up to fire code. “It’s as much for our safety as it is theirs,” Plassmeyer said. “This way we can know the layout of the building if we have to show up to put out a fire.”{/span} {span} {/span}
Chores like sweeping, mopping and vacuuming are a daily part of firefighters lives at Station 9. Craig Plassmeyer likes to joke that his wife doesn’t know about all of the cleaning he has to do at work — and if she did she’d ask why he doesn’t do it at home. But, his life has been a lot of cleaning at home lately, too; Plassmeyer sold his house so he and his wife all chip in to clean and pack each day. His daughter, Joelle, 2, likes to help out however she can.
Craig Plassmeyer lives in Columbia about 11 days a month, but he cares deeply about the community. For those 11 days, he’s on-call and working 24 hours straight — that’s 264 hours a month. Underlying all that work is one simple philosophy:
“We’re not just here for your worst day,” Plassmeyer said. “We’re here for every day.”
Plassmeyer is a firefighter at Station 9 in Northwest Columbia.
The station serves a diverse population in an area roughly defined by four roads: Business Loop to the south, Brown School road to the north, Rangeline to the east and Creasy Springs to the west.
“Being able to serve an area as diverse as this area here — with all the different types of housing, different types of people that are around here — really reminds me of home,” Plassmeyer said.
It started out as a temporary assignment, but Plassmeyer said he fell in love with that feeling of home. As soon as he could, he put in for permanent assignment and has been at the station for about three years.
His fellow firefighters have become like a second family. They joke, they watch movies, they cook and eat all their meals together — they spend a third of their lives together at the station.
Plassmeyer has another life with his family in Ashland. He and his wife, Whitney Plassmeyer, along with their daughter Joelle Plassmeyer, recently moved there from Jefferson City.
Plassmeyer said being away from them so much is one of the harder parts about being a firefighter. So, when he’s home, he tries to spend a lot of time with his wife and daughter. He said they would normally go somewhere for a family outing like a park but the move has taken up a lot of their time recently. Instead, he’s watched a lot of Disney movies, like "Moana," recently. “I probably know this one by heart now,” he said.
Despite being away from his family for around a third of each month, Plassmeyer said he loves his job.
“I’m that little kid that had stars in his eyes wanting to be a fireman,” Plassmeyer said. “It’s not just a job you go to 9 to 5. For a lot of us, it’s a calling. I just love every aspect of this profession. It’s like no other job that I’ve ever worked before.”
