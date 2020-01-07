Current projections for runoff on the Missouri River Basin put 2020 at a potential top 10 runoff year, following a devastating 2019 flood year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a briefing Tuesday.
Runoff for the 2020 calendar year is expected to be 36.3 million acre feet, which would put it at the ninth highest annual total on record, officials said in a telephone briefing.
That projected number, while high, is significantly below the 60.9 million acre feet of runoff in 2019, the river’s second highest recorded amount.
Kevin Grode, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir regulation team, said he expects about two times the normal runoff during the first four months of 2020 in the upper Missouri River basin.
Gavin’s Point Dam, located in South Dakota, this week will begin releasing 30,000 cubic feet per second of water, much higher than the average 12,000 to 17,000 cubic feet per second for this time of year. Those current release statistics show the continued impact of 2019 being the second wettest “water year” on record.
"The higher-than-average winter releases from Gavins Point will continue to empty stored water from the 2019 runoff season," said John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. The 30,000 cubic feet per second release is a 3,000 cubic feet per second increase over last month's releases, the Corps said in an email press release.
According to Kevin Low, hydrologist with the National Weather Service, the soil conditions in the Missouri River basin continue to be very saturated. He said he also expects to see on and off flooding over the next three months along tributaries in the lower section of the basin.
Adding to the river basin’s woes, the last 30 days have had an above normal amount of precipitation, according to climatologist Doug Kluck. He said temperatures have been well above normal for the basin in that time period.
Kluck also mentioned that snow packs in mountainous regions — in particular areas across the headwaters of the Missouri River — are near to slightly above normal.
In the Kansas City district, much is being done to repair levees. Construction to repair damage is expected to start in spring and could take up to two years and $100 million to repair, according to Mike Dulin with Kansas City District Emergency Management.
“Each runoff season is unique,” said John Remus with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. “We are doing all we can to assist recovery.”
The Corps in Kansas City declared Dec. 16 that the emergency flood period on the Missouri River had ended after 279 days of the Emergency Operations Center being active, according to previous Missourian reporting.
