Three Missouri State Highway Patrol officers were promoted effective June 1, according to a news release on Monday.
Patrol Sgts. Scott A. Ballard, Matthew J. Broniec and Jody Laramore were all promoted to lieutenants.
After graduating from the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy, Ballard and Broniec will be assigned to Troop F, which oversees 13 counties in central Missouri including Boone County.
Ballard has worked in the county since his promotion to corporal in 2011, and Broniec has served in Boone County since his promotion to sergeant in 2009.