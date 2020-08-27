The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Boone County deputy fired his gun at a vehicle after it hit him, according to a news release.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Boone County Sheriff's Department said the deputy located a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Midway Travel Plaza.

The deputy tried to make contact with the suspect, who quickly reversed his vehicle and hit the deputy and his patrol vehicle. This prompted the deputy to fire his weapon. 

The vehicle got away, and it is unknown if the driver was hurt or the vehicle damaged. Deputies describe the vehicle as a dark blue Dodge Challenger bearing Texas registration DRL4500.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-751-3313. 

