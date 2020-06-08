Two women were rescued around 1 a.m. Monday from a float trip gone wrong by a Missouri Highway Patrol helicopter.
What was originally intended as a relaxing 4-hour journey down the Lamine River, for the two women became an unexpected adventure that left them stranded for 12 hours, according to a release from the highway patrol.
Troop F of the Missouri Highway Patrol was first alerted to the missing women around 10 p.m. Sunday.
After around three hours of searching, the women were located by a Highway Patrol helicopter whose pilot and flight officer were equipped with night-vision goggles, the release said.
The women were spotted on the river between Ottersville and Pilot Grove.
After unsuccessfully attempting to guide ground units to the location of the women, the helicopter landed in a nearby field and evacuated the women to nearby patrol vehicles.
The patrol did not provide information about the women's identities or physical condition after the rescue.