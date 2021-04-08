Hinkson Creek has been on the federal list of impaired waterways for several years.
Hinkson Creek Collaborative Adaptive Management has scheduled a series of informational meetings to discuss research, projects, scientific strategies and plans, according to a news release Tuesday.
The CAM team includes collaborations between federal, state, county, city and University of Missouri officials in an effort to implement a pollution reduction plan to improve water quality in Hinkson Creek.
Meetings will be held virtually every Thursday in April and are open to the public. The four-part informational series will discuss current research, projects, scientific strategies and future actions.
CAM will use a scientific-based approach to tackle projects to ensure a continual improvement of water quality.
According to the CAM website, following the inclusion of Hinkson Creek on the list of impaired waters in 1998, numerous projects have been conducted in order to determine the specific pollutants of which empire aquatic life. Projects including water quality and quantity, sediment levels and macro-invertebrate data mining.
Looking forward, CAM will be presenting its Aquatic Macro-invertebrate Data Mining Project at 4 p.m. April 15.