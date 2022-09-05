A section of Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed with a road detour at Conley Road beginning Tuesday.
The trail section is located northeast of Stephens Lake Park and will be closed due to retail construction and utility work on Conley Road, according to a release from the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
The detour runs past the construction site for a new Aldi grocery store location on Conley Road and joins back up with the trail behind Walmart.
According to the release, the closure and detour will remain in place through November.