A section of Hinkson Creek Trail will be closed with a road detour at Conley Road beginning Tuesday. 

The trail section is located northeast of Stephens Lake Park and will be closed due to retail construction and utility work on Conley Road, according to a release from the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. 

Download PDF Hinkson Creek Trail Detour
A detour route for a section of Hinkson Creek Trail will be in place through November due to construction and utility work on Conley Road.

