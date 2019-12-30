Veterans, public officials and Columbia first responders braced the cold Monday morning to celebrate the unveiling of the Exercise Tiger Foundation's new national office at the Walnut Building.
"It's a historic day for the city of Columbia, for all of us here, and all of us in the country," Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said. "Having the national headquarters here gives us a good opportunity on a daily basis to remember and honor all those who made a sacrifice."
The nonprofit association is a national commemorative program that honors service men and women, including veterans and those actively serving. It also advocates on behalf of veterans and provides support through small grants, Executive Officer Walter Domanski said.
The Exercise Tiger Foundation, named after the Battle of Exercise Tiger in 1944, relocated from New Jersey to Missouri in 1996 and has more than 300 members across the country, according to its website.
The foundation's office was previously located on the second floor of a building on Cherry Street and was inaccessible in many ways for veterans, Domanski said.
Now, it can be found in the west wing of the Walnut Building.
"This location allows us to be more functional with the veterans," he said. "We are in the center of downtown of the fourth largest city in Missouri. It's a great opportunity to showcase us but also Columbia at large, too."
In attendance were Boone County Commissioner Fred Parry, Columbia City Council Member Mike Trapp, Acting Fire Chief Kyle Fansler, Columbia police officers and firefighters. Representatives from Gov. Mike Parson and Sen. Josh Hawley's offices were also at the event.
Stan Adams, a Vietnam War veteran, drove from Fulton with his wife, Rita, to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He became involved with the organization last year after Domanski struck up a conversation after seeing his Vietnam War car license plate in a grocery parking lot, Adams said.
He also said that the foundation does a lot of good things for veterans, including serving as a "hub" to connect with other veterans in the area.
"It's easy to get to," he said. "For us, it's very nice to be close to people who could answer our questions."
"We’re very happy for them to get this beautiful place," his wife added. "It’s a central location to a lot of us."
The event was dedicated in honor of Mohammed Sameh Haitham, Joshua Kaleb Watson and Cameron Scott Walters, victims of an attack at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in early December, as well as Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, who was killed in combat last week in Afghanistan.
The wreaths were presented by Navy Capt. and MU NROTC Commander David Dry and Mizzou ROTC Maj. Steve Haupt.
"I think it’s great to honor those who have not returned home," said Amorita Randall, a Navy veteran and participant in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The organization holds a banquet called "National Adopt A Warrior" every year. Last year, it honored Stan Adams and his "Manchu's" unit of nine members.
The nonprofit is also working to erect a K-9 memorial and a memorial for soldiers in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars in Columbia in the next few years.
"It means a great deal for us to be right in the heart of the state of Missouri," said Susan Haines, the organization’s national executive director.
