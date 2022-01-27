Boone County Historical Society adds new officers, board members
The Boone County Historical Society elected new officers for its Board of Directors and added new members to the board.
Amy Henderson will serve as president through 2023. She specializes in estate planning at Cripps & Simmons LLC.
Randall Kilgore was elected vice president. He is a recent retiree of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and served as the compliance and ethics officer at Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital.
Earl Coleman, Barbra Horrell, Eryca Neville and Jo Stealey were elected to the board for three-year terms, through 2024.
Horrell is an MU alumna who has devoted her life to promoting diversity and preserving Black history in Columbia.
Neville is the director of alternative education for Columbia Public Schools and principal of Frederick Douglass High School.
Stealey is a mixed media artist whose work has been exhibited nationally and internationally.
The Boone County Historical Society owns and operates the Boone County History & Culture Center, founded in 1924. The center houses a store, a genealogical library and the Montminy Art Gallery. The Historical Society also curates the History Village at Boone Junction and the Maplewood House in Nifong Park.
Midway USA announces three promotions
In January, Midway USA promoted Tim Holtsman, Dallas Gooseman and Danny Barton.
Tim Holtsman was promoted to engineering manager-logistics. He joined Midway USA in 2014 and most recently served as engineering manager-quality management systems.
Dallas Gooseman was promoted to customer service manager. He joined Midway USA in 2012 and most recently served as an accountant.
Danny Barton was promoted to quality systems manager. He joined Midway USA in 2007 and most recently served as a quality analyst.
Midway USA is a privately owned shooting, hunting and outdoor equipment company based in Columbia.