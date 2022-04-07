A former nonprofit executive director, a historic horticulturist and a local college have joined the Boone County Hall of Fame.
The Boone County Historical Society announced Thursday that it was adding Cindy Mustard, Henry Kirklin and Columbia College to its hall of fame.
Mustard is the former executive director of the Voluntary Action Center, where she served for about 20 years. She originally planned to retire from VAC in 2008 but continued through the recession and officially retired in 2011.
She currently sits on the board of directors for the Columbia Public Schools Foundation. She also is on the board of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri and a member of the Columbia Downtown Rotary Club. Mustard is an active ambassador with the Chamber of Commerce.
"She's almost an institution unto herself," Peggy Kirkpatrick, former food bank executive director, said in a news release.
Columbia College, previously incorporated as Christian College, was given its charter by the Missouri legislature in 1851. It changed from a two-year, all-female school to a four-year school in 1970.
"The college has tenaciously upheld its liberal arts tradition as a teaching-centered institution," the Historical Society said in a news release.
Columbia College also offers 19 sports for students as a member of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Its program has been awarded the American Midwest Conference President's Cup, given to the best athletic program in the conference, for four consecutive years.
On Tuesday, the Columbia College baseball team won its eighth game in a row, against Baptist Bible.
Kirklin, who was inducted posthumously, was an award-winning horticulturist, entrepreneur and educator.
He was born into slavery in 1858 and was freed by age 5. After getting a job with a horticulturist associated with MU at the age of 10, Kirklin got at job at MU supervising greenhouses and gardening.
MU noticed his skill with plants and gave him the role of teaching students practical gardening skills. During this time, he also started a farm in Columbia that saw rapid success.
Kirklin was known to mentor and provide financial assistance to Black students in Columbia. He provided assistance to students who wanted to attend Lincoln University, the only university open for Black students at the time.
All three nominees will be celebrated in the Boone County "History Makers" Gala on Oct. 14 at Kimball Ballroom.