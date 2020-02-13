Boone County Historical Society is hosting two events Saturday at the Boone County History & Culture Center.
Another event is taking place Feb. 22.
This Saturday's events:
- 'Meet the Author' from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. presents Polly Conner and Rachel Tiemeyer, authors of the cookbook "From Freezer to Cooker" and creators of the lifestyle website thrivinghomeblog.com.
- An opening reception is from 2 to 5 p.m. for the exhibition "Breaking Patterns," featuring the works of seven MU Visual Arts Department faculty and staff members and hosted by professor emeritus Jo Stealey and Kate Gray.
From 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 22, attorney Kylar W. Broadus will discuss the historical impact of African American communities. The Black History Month program is entitled "The Cultural and Societal Importance of Black Communities During the Jim Crow Era."
Every event is free and open to the public. More details are available on the society's website.
Boone County Historical Society operates as a nonprofit organization and aims to preserve the historical record of Boone County's population.