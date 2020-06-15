A collection of local photography between 1886 and 1970 and the first 20 years of Boone County's court records became available Monday on the Boone County Historical Society's website.
The digital archive contains 2,000 pages of court records and 2,500 Columbia portrait studio photographs from 1910 to 1936, according to a news release from the Boone County History & Culture Center.
The early Boone County court records, dating from 1821 to 1840, were hand-written by the court clerk, according to the release.
The photographs were created by photographers Henry J. Holborn and Wesley Blackmore. Many of them have not been seen by the public in decades, according to the release.
"The digital archive is a treasure trove of information for those interested in the story of Boone County and its people," Executive Director Chris Campbell said in the news release.
Campbell said the organization is both excited and relieved to launch this digital archive successfully.
"It's just been kind of a slow crawl," Campbell said. "Because our volunteers are giving up their time from 25 to 50 hours a week of service."
He added: "It's still taken this long to digitize 5,000 images and then several more months to construct the website and its design and prove it several times to make sure that it worked."
Campbell said the center has over 500,000 negatives from four Columbia photographers; only two photographers' works are currently on the site. The plan is to keep adding additional works created by Joseph L. Douglass and John Francis Westhoff.
"We have digitized only 5,000 of those 500,000, but we will be adding more all the time," Campbell said. "We won't run out of work for another 30 or 40 years."
More Boone County court records will be added as well.
The public can browse and download photographs and records for personal and non-commercial educational use at boonehistory.org/digital-collections/, with attribution to BCHS.