The State Historical Society of Missouri welcomed science fiction fans to the latest event in their History on Elm series Tuesday.
A.J. Medlock, coordinator of the St. Louis Research Center and self-proclaimed nerd, led the presentation called “Sci Fi Fandom in Missouri.” After guests had the chance to grab snacks and refreshments from the lobby, Medlock began the program with a question.
“Why are we interested in preserving science fiction/fandom history in Missouri? Depending on who you ask, I’m to blame,” Medlock said.
He shared his fandom credentials — a major, longtime Star Trek fan — before sharing a brief history of sci-fi where he explained general terms like ‘cosplay,’ as well as Missouri-specific fandom history.
“Let’s face it. Fandom is a critical part of American life. In some way, we all consume, create and identify with popular culture,” Medlock said. “Understanding how this phenomenon has transformed American life is a critical area of study.”
Medlock highlighted how both fanzines and artwork have changed over time and how this evolution advanced fandoms as a whole.
Zines are magazines typically produced on a small scale by an individual or a group of people. Fanzines are more specifically focused on a particular fandom and can be meant to form a community.
He showed one of his favorite zines, “The Green Vomit,” as an example. This zine was created by Bob Gale, who is a Missouri native and one of the screenwriters behind Back to the Future, which is a classic sci-fi movie.
“The Green Vomit did not last too long, because at issue number two and a half, Bob Gale informed his readers that he had to catch up on his calculus homework,” Medlock said.
Medlock discussed examples of early conventions, including the 27th World Science Fiction Convention, now called Worldcon, which was hosted in St. Louis. He also named the Ozark Science Fiction Association’s (OSFA) convention. Though he said OSFA disbanded in the 1970s, the St. Louis Science Fiction Society (SLSFS) “emerged to fill the void left by OSFA.”
“Missouri, especially St. Louis, has a deep-rooted science and fandom culture stretching back to the 1930s,” Medlock said.
The SLSFS organized a convention named Archon that is intended to unite science fiction enthusiasts in the region. The convention is a play on words, referencing The Gateway Arch in St. Louis and pronounced “our-con.” Medlock said Archon still exists today and staple events include readings, panel discussions and a masquerade ball, all from the first Archon in 1977.
“Having attended Archon, I can say that the masquerade ball is probably the most entertaining of all the events. One year, I found myself dancing with five Batmans and three Jokers. That was quite the experience,” Medlock said.
The program drew a crowd of over 30 people, including one of the original members of the SLSFS who traveled from St. Louis to attend. Medlock is still collecting materials that document the local history of sci-fi, and said he will present an “encore presentation” virtually on April 27.
History on Elm events are open to the public and occur at 12 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The next event will be a talk on April 11 by author Benjamin Moore about his book, “The Names of John Gergen: Immigrant Identities in early 20th Century St. Louis.”