The State Historical Society of Missouri welcomed science fiction fans to the latest event in their History on Elm series Tuesday.

A.J. Medlock, coordinator of the St. Louis Research Center and self-proclaimed nerd, led the presentation called “Sci Fi Fandom in Missouri.” After guests had the chance to grab snacks and refreshments from the lobby, Medlock began the program with a question.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you