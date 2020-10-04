Hobbyists' dreams take flight

Fifteen-year-old Connor Shinn was flying his Multiplex MiniMag at a 55- to 60-degree angle to get enough altitude when the propeller snapped off. He almost had to stall the craft and let it fall to the ground, but Connor was able to turn the plane around and bring it in for a safe landing.
“When the propeller fell off, my gut just sank,” Connor said during a gathering of the Mid-Missouri Radio Control Association on Friday. He’s been part of the group for five years. Split-second problem-solving allowed him to avoid crashing the plane.
The association has been active in Columbia for nearly 50 years. It used to fly near a former airport runway at what is now Cosmo Park. These days, club members practice their hobby on city-owned property on Coats Lane, in a flood plain near the wastewater treatment plant. They’ve even got their own runway. The club leases the land from the city.
The flying field is self-funded. The association has spent about $25,000 to make improvements to the site over the past seven years.
“We have turned a piece of land that the city really couldn’t use for anything into an RC park, and it’s one of the best around, too,” association Vice President Steve Forrest, 56, said.
The hobby challenges those who engage in it, no matter how long they’ve been doing it.
Kurt Mirtsching, 61, said the first time he flew a model airplane that he built, he installed the radio backwards. The controls were reversed, so when he tried to take off, instead of launching into the sky, the plane plowed into the ground.
“I just goofed up when I was building it and didn’t check,” Mirtsching said.
Crashing is just part of the game, though, Mirtsching said.
“There’s two kinds of radio pilots: those who have crashed and those who haven’t crashed yet.”
Experienced club members like to use a buddy box system with beginners. The trainer and the trainee‘s transmitters are connected to the same plane, and the trainer retains control until a push of the button puts the newbie in charge. The trainer typically controls the takeoff and gets the plane flying straight before letting the trainee fly on their own.
“The trainee can try to go up, go down, try to do a turn, but if they lose control of the plane, the trainer just lets go of the button, and then the trainer has control of the plane,” Mirtsching said.
“You can fly in real life, but you still have some sort of level of comfort knowing you have someone to save your behind,” Connor said.
Connor took advantage of the buddy box with a veteran while flying his Multiplex MiniMag, the first four-channel plane he had flown. Four-channel planes allow the remote pilot to control the rudder, elevator, throttle and ailerons, the part of the wing that moves up and down to make a plane rotate.
“There’s always going to be people out there willing to help you and wanting to see you succeed,” he said. He gets together with another club member and flies at least once a month.
Some of the members enjoy building their own radio control planes. It’s a long and complex process that requires creating a blueprint for the plane’s design, cutting out and gluing the wooden parts, covering those parts with fiberglass, sanding and painting the plane, then installing other components such as the engine or cockpit. Those are just some of the steps involved.
It can take years to build a plane, but Forrest finds it gratifying.
“It’s a lot of satisfaction to take an airplane and work on it for one to three years and spend all that time working on one, building it and painting it the way the real ones looked,” Forrest said.
Forrest has been building and flying radio control airplanes for 30 years. It all began when he was a little boy, playing golf with his dad at L.A. Nickell Golf Course. He saw radio control airplanes coming from the old airport east of the golf course. After golfing, they would go to the old airport runway and watch people fly their planes.
“I found it fascinating,” Forrest said.
Connor flies foam planes such as the Flite Test Delta because they are cheaper and pre-built. His planes are also electronic while others are fueled with gasoline.
Forrest used to build plastic model planes and hang them from the ceiling of his room. Eventually, he built and flew his own radio-controlled plane. He was hooked.
Forrest said it takes a lot of skill to build a plane. “You have to learn a bunch of skills like woodworking skills, electronic skills, and you have to know how to tune engines.”
Mirtsching said building and flying radio planes uses all the components of STEM studies: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“It’s a very good hands-on real-life way to practice the things you study in STEM studies,” he said.
While it can be difficult, Forrest said the end result is worth it. “Once you finally get out there and fly it, it’s really satisfying to see a project like that from start to finish.”
While Mirtsching enjoys building biplanes, Forrest builds replicas of World War II and fighter planes. He chooses crafts modeled after those that veterans he has met piloted or flew on.
“The best part is replicating a plane for a veteran and flying it for them,” Forrest said. He tries to make his planes as precise as possible.
One of the planes he built is called the Mad Irishman. It was a P-51D Mustang used in World War II. Forrest’s model has a 6.5-foot-long fuselage with a 7-foot wingspan. It weighs 24 pounds. Forrest said that’s a medium-sized radio-controlled plane. This winter, he’s going to work on a B-29 World War II bomber, which will have a 14-foot wingspan.
Some people, like Forrest, enjoy building the planes, while others, like Mirtsching, like flying them more.
“The building for me is fun, but it’s more fun to have one fly,” Mirtsching said. “You have to feel the air. You have to feel the wind and the thrust and the stall and the banking to keep the thing flying and leveled.”
Mirtsching has been flying radio control planes since he was a little boy in the ’60s. He began with gliders, then moved from control-line planes to radio control planes.
Mirtsching has had experience with flying “full-scale airplanes,” but radio-control airplanes allow him to do crazier things.
“You can be a little more adventurous with aerobatics and trying different maneuvers because you’re not going to die if you screw up.”