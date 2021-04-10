Marching Mizzou will add tiger spirit to the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Band members got the news Saturday evening at a virtual banquet.
Marching Mizzou is one of nine bands selected from more than 100 applicants to perform in the 96th annual parade, according to a news release from parade organizers.
“This is such an exciting opportunity for our students to represent the university and the state of Missouri on the world stage at an event witnessed by millions of people every year,” Amy Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou and associate director of bands in the MU School of Music, said in a news release from parade organizers.
“With a more than 135-year history, Marching Mizzou has a special legacy as one of the finest and most respected university band programs in the country,” Wesley Whatley, creative producer for the Macy’s parade, said in the release.
More than 300 members make up the band, drumline, feature twirlers, color guard and Golden Girls. They will spend the next year and a half preparing for their Big Apple close-up. It will be the band’s first appearance in the parade.
A fundraising goal wasn’t immediately available Saturday, but Macy’s has made a $10,000 donation toward it.