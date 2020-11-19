The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for portions of northeast, central, east and central Missouri, including the Columbia area.
The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts gusts up to 45 mph. The National Weather Service said the gusts could knock down tree branches, which could cause power outages and blow unsecured objects. Drivers should use "extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle," the warning said.
The National Weather Service also issued a “Red Flag warning Thursday until 5 p.m. for areas including Jefferson City and southeast Missouri. The combination of low humidity and high winds are "conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires,” according to the warning.