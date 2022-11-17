As the holidays approach, different organizations around Boone County will hold holiday markets that feature food, crafts and entertainment.
Columbia Holiday Makers Market
The first Columbia Holiday Makers Market will take place at the MU Healthcare Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Hosted by event planning company Andrea Lyn Events, the holiday market will include more than 50 vendors from around mid-Missouri, according to a news release Thursday from the company.
“We’ve gotten to know a lot of small businesses with different makers, different people who do woodworking, gemstones, crocheting, all these kinds of small businesses, and they didn’t have a platform,” said Jonathan Seppo, spokesperson for Andrea Lyn Events. “We really wanted to take that on.”
The holiday market is free and will offer fun for the whole family, including the Tiny Town Play Cafe for kids and numerous shopping and food vendor options. Food offerings will include Kona Ice, The Lunch Lady, Mackenzie’s Bakery, Jowin’s Kitchen and more. There will also be 15-minute family photo sessions available for $100 with 6.5.9. Photography, LLC, according to the news release.
Hallsville Craft Bazaar
The second annual Hallsville Craft Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bob LeMone Building at the Hallsville Fairgrounds. The event is $5 per person, and children 12 and under can go for free.
The event will be hosted by the Hallsville Community Development Association and will feature a number of local craft vendors and dining options.
Rose Music Hall lighting ceremony and holiday market
Rose Music Hall is kicking off its 12 Days of Holiday Cheer with a Candy Cane Crib lighting and holiday market at 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Truman the Tiger will make an appearance at the event from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and Santa will be there from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be live music by the Fried Crawdaddies and food from Angelina’s Tacos.
The holiday market will be organized by local artisan gift market and gallery Curations573, and the complete vendor list will be available soon on the Rose Music Hall website. The Candy Cane Crib holiday lights, which are typically set up at Logboat Brewery, will be at Rose Music Hall throughout the holiday season.
First Christian Church 10th annual Christmas Bazaar
The 10th annual Christmas Bazaar, hosted by First Christian Church, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 101 N. Tenth St.
Hosted by the Christian Women’s Fellowship, the bazaar is a free event where crafts, baked goods and food will be available for purchase. The craft fair will include between 15 and 20 vendors from throughout the community and church.
The craft fair will be held in the fellowship hall, and parking at the church will be free.