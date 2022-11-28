 Skip to main content
Holiday parade returns for first time since before pandemic
Community members watch parade floats pass during the Christmas parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The Salvation Army took over the parade to host it for the first time since 2019 when KOPN organized the event.

The Columbia Christmas Parade, a decades-old local tradition, made a triumphant return Sunday after a two-year hiatus, despite the cold and overcast weather. 

The parade was hosted by the Columbia Jaycees for 39 years before the organization closed its doors in 2017. There was no parade in 2018, and in 2019 it was organized by local community radio station KOPN before the COVID-19 pandemic caused another break.

From left, Julian, 5, and Adrian, 4, Eichenberger watch as firetrucks come closer during the Christmas parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The proceeds from the entry fees for businesses and organizations to be in the parade will go toward Salvation Army operations and to those in need.
The Grinch rides in a crane during the Christmas parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. More than 40 local businesses and organizations participated in the parade.
The Salvation Army Christmas parade reflects in Teller’s Gallery & Bar window on Sunday in downtown Columbia. “It really is fun and it’s important for our community,” Sean Spence, who managed the parade, said. “Nobody else was doing it. The Salvation Army stepped in to make sure it happens.”
Zane Debourge, 3, sits on his dad, Jeff Debourge’s, shoulders as they watch the parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. A variety of cars were part of the parade including large construction vehicles, Jeeps, firetrucks and a Ferrari.
A girl picks up candy at the end of the parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. Parade participants passed out candy to the kids watching.
