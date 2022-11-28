Holiday parade returns for the first time since before pandemic

From left, Julian, 5, and Adrian, 4, Eichenberger watch as firetrucks come closer during the Christmas parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The proceeds from the entry fees for businesses and organizations to be in the parade will go toward Salvation Army operations and to those in need.
The Salvation Army Christmas parade reflects in Teller’s Gallery & Bar window on Sunday in downtown Columbia. “It really is fun and it’s important for our community,” Sean Spence, who managed the parade, said. “Nobody else was doing it. The Salvation Army stepped in to make sure it happens.”
Community members watch parade floats pass during the Christmas parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. The Salvation Army took over the parade to host it for the first time since 2019 when KOPN organized the event.
Zane Debourge, 3, sits on his dad, Jeff Debourge’s, shoulders as they watch the parade on Sunday in downtown Columbia. A variety of cars were part of the parade including large construction vehicles, Jeeps, firetrucks and a Ferrari.
The Columbia Christmas Parade, a decades-old local tradition, made a triumphant return Sunday after a two-year hiatus, despite the cold and overcast weather.
The parade was hosted by the Columbia Jaycees for 39 years before the organization closed its doors in 2017. There was no parade in 2018, and in 2019 it was organized by local community radio station KOPN before the COVID-19 pandemic caused another break.
This year, the Salvation Army stepped in to organize the event, with dozens of local community groups participating, including churches, businesses and charities. The parade was led by its chief organizers and sponsors: the Salvation Army, presenting sponsor KT Diamond Jewelers and grand marshals Randy and Cindy Minchew.
"I'm glad to see it back!" said Tammy Lake, lodge president of the Columbia Elks Lodge, which participated in the parade. "This is what's needed now. We need an event that brings us all together."
The parade route began at the intersection of Broadway and College Avenue at 3 p.m. Marchers proceeded down Broadway through downtown Columbia, turned left down Fifth Street, and ended at the intersection of Fifth and Locust streets.
The parade saw a large crowd of attendees who were bundled up for the weather. Some watched from inside parked cars or buildings along the route to keep warm. Parade participants threw out candy and distributed fliers and business cards to promote their organizations.
"We haven't been able to participate in a parade since 2019," said Rhonda Beaman, Troop Leader of Girl Scout Troop 70974. "So we were really excited when we found out there was one."
Several youth dance groups participated in the parade, including the decades-old MO High Steppers and the newly-founded Dancing Divas. 360 Stars in Motion, a group run by councilperson Roy Lovelady, also participated.
"We do it for the people," said Tyrone Raybon, assistant drill master of the MO High Steppers. "We love to come out here, open up the holiday season, make everybody's day."
Some onlookers said they had been to past holiday parades, while others who moved into town more recently said this would be their first.
"The High Steppers are always great," said Pam Humphreys, who watched the parade from in front of her church. "And we're waiting for our church float to come by. The one behind us, First Baptist. We're celebrating 200 years."
Some participants in the parade came in costume, to the delight of parade watchers. There were at least two Grinches, one riding in a backhoe and the other driving a police car, and the Coca-Cola float was accompanied by a costumed polar bear mascot.
Coleman Hernandez, the man in the polar bear costume, said this was his first Columbia holiday parade. Hernandez said he was looking forward to "just being able to connect with people, after how disconnected we've been the past couple years."