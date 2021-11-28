The holiday shopping season is huge for many retailers, but it has a range of outcomes for merchants.
For some, Black Friday deals may have the most impact. For others, sales remain consistently high during the entire month of December. For still others, sales won’t surge until after the holiday season.
And this year, businesses are factoring in the possibility of supply-chain disruptions over the holidays.
Tiger Pawn, a staple on the Business Loop, doesn’t rely on Black Friday sales but does see an uptick during the holiday shopping season.
“The month of December is our largest month of the year in sales,” said owner Dan Trim.
Most years, Trim said he will have an influx of customers in the last two weeks before Christmas.
“We’re not busy on Black Friday,” he said. “That’s more of the big retail outlets.”
Unlike some business owners, Tiger Pawn has seen product levels increase rather than decrease since it relies on a different supply channel.
“A lot of people are hurting in the economy,” Trim said. “We’re seeing more and more people who need to use our services, which means we have a more stable supply chain than the retailers.”
Stores like Williams & Solliday Antiques and Fine Art have also dodged havoc caused by widespread supply-chain issues.
Doug Solliday and Melissa Williams co-own Williams & Solliday Antiques and Fine Art. Their gallery has been in downtown Columbia for more than 20 years.
Compared to the rest of the holiday shopping season, Solliday said Black Friday is usually the busiest day of the year for his business.
He also said they deal in items that have not been especially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in general.
“Last year, we had fewer people than usual, but it was still pretty good,” he said.
In terms of holiday shopping, Solliday said he has found that antiques are always in demand. Their eclectic nature makes them a time-honored gifting option.
Sabrina Garcia-Rubio, owner of Maude Vintage, said that while she has not been immune to supply-chain issues, she has also noticed that more locals are looking to sell.
“I think a lot of that is also family members or older people who want to do some clearing in their house,” she said. “Maybe they spent a lot of time at home during quarantine and just get this kind of clearing bug, or it’s people clearing out for their elderly family members.”
For Garcia-Rubio, shopping both before and after the holiday season is lucrative for her buisness.
“We always expect a huge boost of customers, both people who are looking for gift shopping but also who have extra money due to being gifted,” Garcia-Rubio said. “They want to do some shopping for themselves.”
John Evans, manager of Rock Bottom Comics, considers shopping after the traditional holiday season to be much more important for his store.
Established in 1973, the business is the second longest operating comic book shop in Missouri. They have a more or less steady flow of customers year-round, Evans said, and they don’t see a noticeable increase in customers during November and December.
“We are more likely to see a bigger bulk in January when people get money for Christmas,” Evans said. “Christmas is a holiday when people buy things for other people, and comic collections tend to be very personal.”
Supply-chain challenges, posed by successive COVID-19 lockdowns, have given the comic book shop an advantage.
“There have been some minor interruptions or problems with the supply chain but nothing major,” Evans said.
Last year was especially challenging, he added, but this year has been far more promising since more people are out.
“We are really just starting the holiday shopping season. So I mean so far, it has been fine,” he said, on a phone call on Black Friday, over the sound of customers pouring into his shop.
Alinge Laursen, who owns Deco to Retro and Vintage Clothing, finds herself in a similar situation.
“It is pretty good when it comes to holiday shopping, but for my shop it is better the week after Christmas,” Laursen said. “People get money for Christmas, probably even cash, and those who like vintage items come in my shop most during that time.”
Laursen’s vintage clothing and thrift store is at least 16 years old, and she said she has seen more sales this year than ever before.
“I think it might be because a lot of people are getting into thrifting and also vintage, which is what my store is,” Laursen said. “I have a wide variety of vintage and newer, but previously owned things. Now, people are just more and more into the vintage.”