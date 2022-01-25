Educator Julie Kohner will speak to MU students and Columbia community members about her mother's experience at concentration camps at 2 p.m. Thursday in Jesse Wrench Auditorium.
"There's so many people who don't have (Holocaust) background and I think it's important that they learn about it," Kohner said.
Kohner is the founder and CEO of Voices of the Generations, Inc., and has motivated others to share stories of survivors close to them.
"Her programs move and inspire people of all ages, but especially young adults to look at adversity and the world around them in ways that are new," according to her website.
Kohner said the message of her program is as simple as the one most commonly tied to the Holocaust: Never forget.
"I don't know how much knowledge people have these days about it, and we realize that it's so important for us to keep our parents' legacy alive," Kohner said.
The event is sponsored by Mizzou Hillel, MU Student Affairs, Peace Studies and The Bridge at the College of Education and Human Development. Attendees can also sign up for a zoom option.