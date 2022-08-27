Home Garden Showcase grows enthusiasm for nature

Participants tasted tomatoes, viewed insects and competed in a seed count competition at the inaugural Home Garden Showcase on Saturday.
The event took place from 7:30 a.m. to noon at MU’s South Farm, hosted by The Central Missouri Research, Extension and Education Center.
“This is really a collaboration with the plant sciences group and the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources to promote home gardens and understanding soil and the food that comes from that,” said Dusty Walter, director of the organization.
There were about 60 people in attendance, with a good mix of families with young children and older adults.
Activities included a contest to bring in the tallest weed and a dine-and-wine station, where individuals stopped to talk to Dean Volenberg, MU Extension viticulturist. He spoke about grapes, experimental wine and white oak trees that are used for barrel making.
There was also a vegetable demonstration made up of many different foods including pumpkins, squash and peppers.
“This is the first year, and we want to continue this event and keep it open to the public,” said Xi Xiong, an associate professor of plant science and technology.
The admission fee was $5 and free for children under 12.
The hosts of the event also organize the South Farm Showcase — an event involving animals and agriculture — but it will not be happening this year due to planning complications and COVID-19, Walter said.
“This event hopefully raises awareness, and to do that is in little steps at a time,” Walter said. “We did that with the South Farm Showcase because it was small and it turned into 10,000 people attending. To see 60 people in attendance is great and people will carry the word out and it will grow.”