Correction

An earlier version of this article located Aspen Heights Parkway in the wrong part of Columbia.

Two people reported they were struck with guns during a home invasion Monday night in southeastern Columbia. 

Officers responded to a reported home invasion at about 10 p.m. on the 3800 block of Aspen Heights Parkway, according to a Columbia Police Department news release. 

The three residents described the invaders as two men and one woman armed with guns and wearing masks. The residents who were struck had non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The department asks that anyone with information call 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at tacdg6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

