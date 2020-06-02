Two people reported they were struck with guns during a home invasion Monday night in southeastern Columbia.
Officers responded to a reported home invasion at about 10 p.m. on the 3800 block of Aspen Heights Parkway, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
The three residents described the invaders as two men and one woman armed with guns and wearing masks. The residents who were struck had non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
The department asks that anyone with information call 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.