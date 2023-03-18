Damien Shafer and his fiancé, Lori, wanted a new home for a new start.

Shafer, who lives just outside Columbia's city limits, owns a 3,600-square-foot home that sits on roughly 5 acres. He did the math and realized having major renovations done on the house would cost significantly less than buying a new one altogether.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at alyse.pfeil@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700 

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you