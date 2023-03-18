Damien Shafer and his fiancé, Lori, wanted a new home for a new start.
Shafer, who lives just outside Columbia's city limits, owns a 3,600-square-foot home that sits on roughly 5 acres. He did the math and realized having major renovations done on the house would cost significantly less than buying a new one altogether.
So, the couple decided to stay and renovate.
"We just looked at the numbers," Shafer said in an interview Friday. "Why would we pay four times as much for the same thing?"
Potential homebuyers in Columbia, like many Americans, are dealing with a challenging economy and housing market. Home inventory levels remain below pre-pandemic levels, according Columbia Board of Realtors' data. And now, as the Federal Reserve tries to curb inflation with higher interest rates, mortgage rates are twice what they were in 2021. At the Columbia Home Builders Association Home Show on Friday, local professionals shared tips on how to navigate the market.
Shafer and Jon Williams, both vice presidents of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate in Columbia, acknowledged the housing market is tough right now. Shafer likened it to the Wild West.
Williams has seen current homeowners forego moving or upgrading unless factors like a growing family or job relocation create a need. "The majority of homebuyers are set where they're at right now," Williams said. "Why would you want to get rid of your 2%-3% interest rate and go to a seven?"
Nonetheless, first-time homebuyers who want to switch from renting to owning should “just buy,” Shafer said.
Williams said people who find the right home at the right price should buy now, build equity as the home value increases, then refinance when mortgage rates eventually decrease. He noted some programs for first-time homebuyers offer mortgages at rates 1%-2% lower than conventional home loans.
However, Amber Klempke and Dean Klempke of Iron Gate Real Estate said first-time homebuyers should be wary of paying more than the appraised value of a home.
"It's better to find something a little bit lower than the max that you can afford, put some work into it and let your equity grow," Dean Klempke said.
Orie Hemme of Hemme Construction in Columbia said people who want to renovate or are considering a custom-build home should be mindful of the contractor they hire.
"Find that contractor that you really like that's going to be transparent with you and help you understand the full process," Hemme said.
He said build time right now for an average-size home under 3,000 square feet is roughly 10 to 12 months. Longer lead times for materials and workforce shortages are contributing to an increase in project time. In 2018, average build time was 6 to 7 months.
"There's not enough young people coming into the workforce in skilled trade labor," Hemme said. "And so it really slows us down because we have homes that are sitting, waiting for framers, concrete guys, siding installers, you name it, trim carpenters."
For those venturing into the homebuying landscape, "Be patient," Amber Klempke said. "It might take a little more time to find that home that you can get into."