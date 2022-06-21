Thirteen members of Columbia’s homeless community offered insight into their desires for a new community homeless center at a meeting Tuesday hosted by Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.
Brad Bryan, church pastor and executive director of Turning Point, led the discussion to gauge what homeless community members said they want and need, which will help direct the planning of the new shelter.
Bryan said that the shelter can’t just be another soup kitchen or overnight shelter, which Columbia already has. It needs to be focused on people trying to make the transition from homelessness into stable housing.
Many members of the homeless community said Turning Point on Wilkes Boulevard is too far away to meet the needs of everyone scattered throughout the city. They advocated for a more centrally accessible location and a shuttle that can bring people to Turning Point, rather than everyone having to walk or find their own transportation to and from.
They also requested Turning Point offer more services at more accessible times. Turning Point connects homeless people with representatives from services like Compass Health, Burrell Mental Health and Veterans Affairs. The issue is that these representatives are only at Wilkes church once a week, for a restricted time, Bryan said.
“Knowing a majority of our folks are going to come through the doors of this place on a daily basis, we would like to build into this program access to the resources they need,” he said. “Which includes resources for recovering addicts, resources for mental health, financial and governmental resources like social security, cell phone vouchers, and more.”
Bryan said accessibility and security are two main issues that remain at the forefront of the homeless community’s concerns.
“Accessibility is really high on the list,” Bryan said. “We’ve been here at Wilkes Boulevard for several years and there is not an option other than stairs to get into the building.”
He said making the new location handicap accessible would open their doors to more homeless people in Columbia. The shuttle would help fulfill the same purpose.
Under ground rules for the event, participants were only identified by first names. A participant who identified himself as John pointed out the need for increased security for individuals and for their items on the property. Many advocated for personal lockers, but the consensus was to, at least, provide a location where everyone could store their belongings.
Others expressed desires for the shelter that include:
- Showers.
- Free laundry.
- Useable mailing address.
- On-site storage.
- Charging stations.
- Recovery and support meetings.
- Day care and child care.
- Job application and placement assistance.
- More space for couples and families.
- Organized social and recreational events.
- Health and safety for pets.
- Emergency overnight shelter.
- Clearly outlined set of rules for those while staying at the shelter.
Bryan said he hopes the shelter will be completed in two years. The new shelter is expected to be funded through a public/private partnership, meaning grants from the city will supplement financing provided by local organizations and sponsors.
“We’ll never be able to equal the need of what it takes to run this place,” he said. “Partnerships with churches, scholarships, boards, benevolence funds and all of those things will be vital to operating costs moving forward.”