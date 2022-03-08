Homeless face displacement, instability through the winter

In the sludge of snow and mud, Star and her neighbors rushed to load up their camp. They had to be out that day.
A recent cancer survivor, she had been having back spasms the night before she had to pack up all of her belongings in the February cold. Black soot from a kerosene heater left spots on hands, clothes and personal property.
Residents of the camp and volunteers packed bags, filled shopping carts and took loads to cars. Star was on her feet for hours shuttling back and forth as they dismantled the space where she had lived in the woods since December.
Homeless people live in extralegal camps scattered throughout the city. Many of them can’t stay in one place for very long.
Star, who asked to be identified by her first name, lived in a camp with two other people on land owned by Tom Bass Properties. The residents of the camp thought they could work out an agreement with Bass to stay on the land through the winter if they kept the campsite free of trash.
On the morning of Feb. 26, Bass returned, and Star struggled to get out of bed to speak with him. He had dumpsters delivered to the site the day before. The camp was packed up by 3 p.m. that afternoon.
“Today, my mind is racing, and I’m going crazy,” Star said. “I’m already in pain because I get issues with my back ... We weren’t expecting to have to leave.”
Star’s camp is one of at least two on the property that were evicted.
Kyle and Angie Jollui have been feeding unhoused people living in camps for about a year. They have supplied Star’s camp with a warming tent and stove through donations and spent the better part of Feb. 26 helping them move to a new campsite.
They found a new piece of land for Star and her neighbors to move to ahead of the eviction — providing those in the camp the luxury of not having to search for a new place to live.
“Really all we are doing is hiding them. We’re moving them to another location,” Kyle Jollui said. “I mean, we’re breaking the law too. We’re putting them over on somebody else’s property — but they don’t have anywhere to go.”
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler and Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas have asked city staff to look into city land that could house a city-sanctioned camp before Room at the Inn closes March 12. To Fowler, a sanctioned camp provides stability from being ousted from one location to the next.
“People can’t move into stable housing if they can’t start from a place of stability,” Fowler told the Missourian.
At a pre-council meeting Monday, city staff presented considerations for a city-sanctioned camp and a list of nearly 150 possible sites.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said he doubts that the city could organize a sanctioned camp for the spring. “We haven’t actually looked at exactly what it needs in order to be successful,” Seewood said.
The city released a request for services for a sanctioned camp at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Fowler and Thomas told the Missourian that it yielded no submissions because of a short timeline.
“It’s always looming”
Behind trees and shopping carts of personal belongings blanketed in mounds of snow, a different group of unhoused Columbia residents questioned where they could go next while they waited out early February’s winter storm.
Nearly 10 of the camp’s residents had already relocated just two weeks before when Columbia police responded to a trespassing call. Residents that moved to the tree line across the street had been told to move again days before the snow. Others that stayed in the area had not yet received notices to vacate but felt it was coming.
Bill Tolson and Samantha Crockett have both been homeless for about nine months. They joined the settlement when their previous camp was cleared — moving their belongings nearly three miles in one trip by foot and another by van. They had two months in their new site before the first eviction sent them farther back from the street where they could be seen.
“So, that’s getting monotonous as can be,” Tolson said.
Evictions from camps may become more common in the winter because those in wooded areas with missing foliage become more visible. Staying in the tree line doesn’t conceal tents when the leaves drop, but going deep into the woods may make it harder to access a bus line, display a sign seeking cash or access help in a medical emergency.
Spokesperson Jeff Pitts said that the Columbia Police Department does not track numbers of trespassing calls or track trespassing complaints about homeless camps specifically. Centralized information on the issue is difficult to find.
“There’s people hidden in the woods all over Columbia,” Kyle Jollui said. “It’s when they’re gathering and trying to survive — that’s when they get caught.”
Gary Michael, a resident of Tolson’s camp, said camps need to be concealed because “most people don’t want to see people walking around that are homeless.”
Mutual aid group JB Mobile Soup Kitchen also feeds and supplies camps around Columbia. Fowler joined members of the group to help those in Tolson’s camp move.
JB member Cat Armbrust advocated for an extension for Tolson’s camp, hoping they wouldn’t have to move and pitch tents in the snow. Not knowing when a crew would arrive to clear the land, Crockett relocated in the days after the storm and said the group may have to recede farther into the trees.
According to city plot records, Tolson and Crockett’s camp sits on land owned by The Kroenke Group, of Los Angeles Rams owner — and now Super Bowl winner — Stan Kroenke. The piece of land that campers were first ordered to vacate has been clear cut. The Kroenke Group did not respond to requests for comment.
JB member Dirk Burhans has tallied five camp clearings since the start of the winter season.
Camps may be disbanded based on the wishes of a private property owner. The Missouri Department of Transportation will move people out from beneath overpasses to avoid dangerous bridge fires or keep the camp from rolling into the street, Burhans said. Some private owners may allow homeless camps to stay on their land as long as they keep the area clean of trash.
Pitts said that CPD officers will order campers off of private property based on trespassing calls but not disband every camp they see.
“(If) the campers are quiet, they pick up their trash, (if) nobody calls the cops — theoretically, they could stay for a long time,” Burhans said. “But these other problems constantly arise, and we can’t keep on top of it.”
Burhans has been advocating for a city-sanctioned camp for months.
Property owner Tom Bass told the Missourian that he evicted Star’s camp because he got notice of a city code violation on the property and had 30 days to act.
“I’m not proactive, I’m reactive,” Bass said.
Bass said that he’s removed camps from the land three times before and that the process cost his business about $3,000 this year.
Star also expressed frustration with the mess that can accumulate in camp environments, saying she wants to keep her own living space clean and wants to respect that she’s staying on someone else’s land. Built-up trash could mean the difference between a camp staying hidden or being cleared. When the mess upsets her, she counts to 150 to calm down.
“They’re paying taxes on their properties,” Star said. “And then on top of it, they still got to come out here and clean up the mess that was left. It’s not fair to them.”
Kyle Jollui thinks if he had spoken with Bass sooner, he could have worked out an agreement to keep the camp in place through the winter. He said he already has an agreement with the landfill to take trash from homeless camps for no more than the city rate.
Kyle and Angie Jollui are looking to fund a privately owned piece of land that could serve as a protected camp for those living outside. Kyle Jollui said that a 1-acre property with 10 tents or structures that hold up to 15 people could “be enough to solve this homeless problem in Columbia.”
Armbrust said that pressure to move is calming down for Tolson and his neighbors in their new campsites, but the possibility of displacement never goes away: “It’s always looming.”
“They know that at any moment they could get cleared. So I would imagine that is just another kind of constant stressor,” she said.
Armbrust said the camp is focused on getting through the winter. “Surviving is the number one priority right now,” she said.