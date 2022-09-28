With a report due to the city on Friday, details are emerging about services that could be provided in the planned homeless opportunity campus.

Burrell Mental Health and Phoenix House have made informal commitments to provide services related to mental health and substance abuse, say those involved in the planning. Additional operations would include Voluntary Action Center establishing a potential partnership with groups such as Flourish and Harbor House to aid with homeless teenagers.

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.
  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • City and county government reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

