With a report due to the city on Friday, details are emerging about services that could be provided in the planned homeless opportunity campus.
Burrell Mental Health and Phoenix House have made informal commitments to provide services related to mental health and substance abuse, say those involved in the planning. Additional operations would include Voluntary Action Center establishing a potential partnership with groups such as Flourish and Harbor House to aid with homeless teenagers.
Randy Cole, CEO of Columbia Housing Authority, has provided City Council with regular updates, the most recent one on Aug. 15. Cole and the housing authority agreed to take on the responsibility of marshaling the efforts of the various nonprofit groups that are contributing to the planning for services at the opportunity campus.
The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) has been driving the effort to find a location for the campus.
Along with VAC and the Housing Authority, planning for the opportunity campus has included other homeless support groups in Columbia.
Two of these support groups — Turning Point and Room At The Inn — are seen as having direct operational responsibilities within the campus. However, these operations are going to be much different from how those nonprofits operate now, according to Ed Stansberry, VAC executive director. He laid out for the Missourian what he sees as the preferred plan going forward.
“We will envision that Turning Point’s role from their half a day, Monday through Friday, to an eight-hour day,” Stansberry said. “Room At The Inn will provide the expertise for the overnight shelter, expanding from their 12 to 16 week program to 365 days per year.”
Turning Point, which now operates from 8 a.m. to noon at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, would transition to an additional four hours of service, all at the Opportunity Campus.
Additionally, while Room At The Inn normally provides service during the winter months at a rotating number of locations, the plan envisions that they will be operating 365 days a year at the campus. Another support group that will be helping operate the campus is Loaves and Fishes, which will continue to provide meal services throughout the year.
Stansberry noted the plan would allow for groups such as Turning Point and Room At The Inn to rent a space for more permanent overall operating grounds within the opportunity campus. This decision would be left up to the groups, he said. No permanent operating spaces have been designated yet, Stansbury said, as it is up to the support groups themselves to make that next step.
In terms of a location for the opportunity campus, nothing has been decided, he said. However, Stansberry confirmed that VAC has contract on a piece of land at Bowling Lane — property currently owned by City Councilperson Betsy Peters. This location is on Business Loop east of the power plant.
The city’s legal department is researching whether Peters’ ownership of the property is a potential conflict of interest that could limit federal funding options for the proposed homeless services center.
Cole noted that before the Opportunity Campus can move beyond planning of services and a location, the issue of funding needs to be solved.
The capital budget is $18 million, he said, with potential revenue streams from a variety of sources, including $3 million in city/county federal ARPA funds and $1.7 million worth of cash already in the Voluntary Action Center’s hands.
There is also an additional $800,000 dollars worth of annual operational costs to be budgeted for, he said.
“I do know that since doing the plan, [VAC] still need[s] to raise some additional funding,” Cole said. “[VAC] needs to figure out their land purchase, [and] if everything is in the regulations to do that land purchase.”
“Then, they have to figure out their long term operating cost, Cole said. “They need to either scale back and cut costs or increase revenues from some new unidentified source, or do a little bit of both.”