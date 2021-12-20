The Salvation Army Harbor House will host a ceremony of remembrance in honor of National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The ceremony takes place on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. Night is especially difficult for unhoused people, specifically those in the cold Missouri winter.
Attendees will remember those who died while unhoused with comments from community members and a candlelight vigil.
Speakers include Amy Cedervall of the Salvation Army, Yolanda Day of Phoenix Programs, John Trapp of AAAAChange, Megan Sievers of Welcome Home, Steve Hollis of the City of Columbia and Tambra Redden of The Salvation Army Harbor House, according to the Salvation Army's Facebook event.
This will be the 31st annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.
Its website calls for "meaningful policy changes to ensure that no life is lived or lost in homelessness."