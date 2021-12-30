Brooms hit the floor, swift fingers sort files into cabinets and employees chat amicably with each other before packing up for the day.
It is 12:30 p.m. at Turning Point, a day center for the homeless community, and the morning rush has just cleared out.
A gaggle of clients are still gathered outside listening to music, waiting for a ride or socializing. One man who goes by the name of Droopy stands out with his bright yellow long sleeve shirt, neatly braided hair and tan overalls.
A volunteer hustles out of the building, hands Droopy a piece of paper and wishes him well before leaving for the day.
“I asked her for a housing list,” he said. “And even though it’s after hours, she still gave me one. That’s awesome.”
Droopy said he uses Turning Point frequently for its resources, which include showers, temporary storage and food, but wants to move into affordable housing.
“I’m looking at all these prices, and for real I don’t think I can afford none of them,” he said, pointing to the paper. “That’s one issue I’m going to have for sure.”
Amid city discussions of creating an opportunity center and other resources for the homeless, organizations that service the community say there is a need for more permanent affordable housing options.
Funding sources
Columbia is still deciding how to best allocate $2.2 million in HOME-ARP funds for projects addressing housing insecurity. Council members have also discussed using a portion of another $25 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address homeless issues.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas proposed in a September City Council meeting to use the ARPA money for an opportunity center and a 24/7 behavioral services clinic that would focus on the homeless community.
“I believe we should do a much more robust outreach into the community of people who are suffering from economic inequality,” Thomas said. “We’ve had these funds now for well over six months, and very little has been decided.”
The city has multiple existing resources dedicated to serving the community, most of them nonprofit organizations. Among many others, these include Turning Point, Love Columbia, Room at the Inn COMO and Welcome Home.
Many of those working for those services believe the city’s resources or allocations have not kept pace with the growth of the homeless population.
According to data from Missouri’s January 2020 Point-In-Time count, there are an estimated 238 homeless individuals in Boone County. Roughly 20% of these individuals are unsheltered, while a little less than 80% are sheltered.
Point-In-Time data is collected annually to count homeless individuals in cities across the nation. Although it provides a general estimate, human error is possible, and the data collection may not account for those who may be homeless but living with others or in other situations.
“You just got to ask: Where are we going to put everybody?” said Jane Williams, executive director of Love Columbia.
Love Columbia connects clients with affordable housing options. They also aid those who Williams calls the “invisible homeless,” individuals or families who may be living in hotels or with others.
Williams believes a city-sponsored shelter would help the homeless community but more is ultimately needed.
“The dire shortage is not just for a homeless shelter for the chronically literally homeless to get off the street,” Williams said. “It’s for that group to actually then leave the shelter and have permanent housing options.”
Housing challenges
Affordable housing is defined by Columbia’s Housing Programs Division as housing where occupants spend 30% or less of their monthly household income on gross housing costs. A fact sheet from the division reports that 16,262 households in Columbia are burdened by housing costs.
Williams attributes part of the challenge to rent increases.
“We have heard nearly everyone we work with telling us their rent was increased at the end of the lease,” she wrote in an email. “Wages have gone up in many cases, but not as much as rent.”
Rent increases in Columbia have been a consistent trend over the past decade. From 2010 to 2017, median monthly rent in renter-occupied housing increased 12.2%. For owner-occupied housing, the median home value increased by 12.5% within the same time frame.
In addition to nonprofits, the city allocates resources to connect people with affordable housing.
For fiscal year 2022, it plans to spend a little over $1 million on affordable housing and other forms of neighborhood revitalization through the Community Development Block Grant.
According to city budget documents, this is less in expenditures than it has spent from the grant in any previous year within the past decade. However, it does not include the recently allotted HOME-ARP and ARPA funding.
The city also staffs the Columbia Housing Authority and the Columbia Community Land Trust, which both build affordable housing units.
The Columbia Housing Authority owns 753 units of affordable housing and is currently amid a project to renovate existing units and build others. According to a report from March, they have renovated 597 units of public housing and built 25 new units for homeless veterans since the initiative launched in 2012.
Yet the demand for affordable housing outpaces availability. As of Nov. 30, the Columbia Housing Authority reported 973 households on its housing waiting list.
This number is within the same range as data gathered by the organization within the past decade. In 2018, the number was similar with 931 households. In 2015, there were 1,115 households on the list.
Randy Cole, CEO of Columbia Housing Authority and former housing programs manager for Columbia Community Land Trust, said the community’s biggest challenge is the lack of affordable housing.
Cole said the Columbia Housing Authority had 719 units in 1974 when the population of the city was around 62,000. The population is now roughly double that, and the Columbia Housing Authority has only added 34 units to their roster in that time frame.
“If we don’t have actual units to match rent assistance to, it doesn’t really do us any good,” Cole said. “It’s like needing to produce more cars and producing only more tires.”
In a different approach, the Columbia Community Land Trust purchases land and then legally separates housing from the property. Public or private investments are used to sell the housing to low-income individuals at an affordable price. The organization manages all future resales to ensure affordability for the next buyers.
After months of discussion around new homeless services, the city published their requests for bids for homeless services planning on Nov. 29. The city is seeking bids from nonprofits for planning services such as an emergency shelter, homeless drop-in center, meal service and others. Each service has a list of proposed requirements from the city. Those bids are due in early January.
For a homeless drop-in center that would run year-round, the city requires restrooms, showers, mail service, telephone and internet access and lockers for personal belongings. Steve Hollis, human services manager of Columbia, predicts that construction of a comprehensive center would be a two-to-three-year process.
James Walters, facility manager at Turning Point, said such a shelter would need full-time employees and resources such as counseling. He also believes the homeless community should be consulted during planning.
“Until you bring the people that you’re helping actually on board with the program, then you don’t get the perspective other than the perspective that you want to have of the situation,” Walters said.
Homeless services and individuals are in agreement that a more permanent shelter would be a help, but even more permanent solutions, like an increase in affordable housing, are also needed.
“I think, as of late, there’s been a big push to think that building a shelter will solve all of our homeless problems,” Cole said. “I think our solution has to be more comprehensive than that.”