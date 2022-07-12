Dozens of homeowners took their vocal opposition to solar farms in Callaway County to a meeting with commissioners Monday night.
Two power companies, NextEra Energy Resources and Ranger Power, have announced plans to lease more than 3,500 acres for solar farms in the county, one near New Bloomfield and the other northwest of Kingdom City.
About 100 residents met with commissioners Monday seeking ways to either stop or limit solar farms in the county. As of now, the county has no formal restrictions on land use in those areas.
Homeowners say they are worried that the proximity of solar farms to homes, churches and schools could pose health risks and also potentially diminish the value of their property.
One volunteer fireman said he was concerned about possible fire hazards if solar panels were too close to buildings. Having a proper evacuation plan in place would be necessary, especially if the solar farm is close to a school, he said.
Jake Allen, a farmer from Fulton, was worried that solar farms would take away farmland in the area.
"It has to be done in some other fashion, not on our premium farmland," he said.
Numerous residents also said the county should negotiate more compensation from the companies planning the solar farms. Ranger Power has proposed to give the county $625,000 but homeowners said it was not enough.
Ranger Power would like to lease about 3,000 acres of land north of Kingdom City.
Pete Endres, a project developer for Ranger Power, said in an interview the overall footprint of the project will be smaller to adhere to guidelines the company has put in place to avoid building close to homes and other property.
Endres said the solar farms would be a minimum of 150 feet from homes of those who object to placement near their property. He also added that the company sets a minimum of 50 feet from other non-participating properties.
NextEra Energy Resources wants to invest in a 600-acre project near New Bloomfield, according to the Jefferson City News Tribune.
The company wants to lease land from property owners — mostly farmers — for the panels, which would be sold to area power suppliers, according to News Tribune reporting.
Presiding Callaway County Commissioner Gary Jungermann made it clear at the meeting that he is not a policymaker. He said his main job is to listen to his constituents' concerns and figure out the best ways to help when possible at the local level.
Without planning or zoning restrictions, the county cannot control where a solar company can build and where it cannot.
"This is where counties like us that don't have planning and zoning are going to be a little more susceptible to solar farms," Jungermann said.
Residents plan to fight the potential of solar farms even though Jungermann says it would be difficult.
"This was created at the federal level, and renewable energies are federally subsidized, and how do you fight that?" he said.