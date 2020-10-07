Hong Kong Market is about to move from its store on I-70 Drive Southeast to the Eastgate Center at 2006 E. Broadway just across from Stephens Lake Park.
"Our lease ends this month," Manager Henry Chen said, "and we found a better location than here."
The market has been on I-70 Drive Southeast for 25 years. The new location has been home to various other grocery stores such as Cash Saver and Eastgate IGA. It will be at least twice as big as their current location. Hong Kong Market will move there Monday.
While there isn't too much traffic at the store, Chen anticipates more customers at the Eastgate location because it's not so "out of the way."
Chen has worked at the market for about 10 years, ever since an ownership change. He said the store is always looking to hire people, but because of the pandemic and the complexity of the job "not many people want to do this job."
Chen said he's unsure whether the store will need more employees at its new site.
The stone Chinese lion statues that sit just outside the store will remain where they are because the market doesn't own them. Other than that, the new store should be about the same in terms of products, but with more variety.
"We do our best to get different kinds of food," Chen said.