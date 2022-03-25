Veterans from Central Missouri will finally be able to resume visits to Washington, D.C., during the 2022 Honor Flight season.
This spring's flights, starting May 9, will be the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, according to a news release from Central Missouri Honor Flight.
The trip is provided at no cost to the veterans and includes a one-day tour of veteran dedicated memorials, including the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial and more.
Veterans will also be quietly and respectfully acknowledged during the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
The veterans on the waiting list will be contacted in the order they applied.
New applicants are also welcome. Applications are available on the organization's website or they may be requested by mail by calling 573-256-1930.
The organization is in need of volunteers and guardians to support veterans on the flight. Honor Flight will be hosting a volunteer recruitment fair Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. at the Columbia Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, according to the release. Volunteer and guardian applications are also available on the website.