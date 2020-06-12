Central Missouri Honor Flight announced Friday that all Honor Flights are grounded for the remainder of 2020.

No Honor Flight will be available from anywhere in the country until 2021, according to a news release by the group. 

Due to the health risk of traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the safety of veterans, the national Honor Flight office made the decision, the release stated.

The service will hopefully be back in spring 2021, said Mary Paulsell, president of the Central Missouri Honor Flight.

On its last flight in November 2019, 110 veterans took the trip to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight is a program that honors America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. It has transported over 4,500 veterans from Boone County to Washington D.C. to visit national memorials without a cost.

