The late Wynna Faye Tapp-Elbert, Shelter Insurance Co. and David Horner have been elected to the Boone County Hall of Fame, the Boone County Historical Society announced Thursday.
The society's board of trustees made the selections, and the inductions will take place at an enshrinement gala Oct. 22 along with the official induction of the 2020 selections, the late Hugh Stephenson, MBS Textbook Exchange and Sabra Tull Meyer. The event will be held at the Atrium on 10th Street in downtown Columbia.
Wynna Faye Tapp-Elbert
Tapp-Elbert, who died in 2014 at 69, was a native Columbian who spent her life caring for others and for the community at large, the society said in a news release. She worked for 30 years as a recreation supervisor at the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, where she helped develop the Career Awareness Related Experience and Black history programs.
Tapp-Elbert was a 1962 graduate of Douglass High School. While in high school, she helped organize a sit-in at a local restaurant that refused to serve Black people. She later earned a degree at Stephens College and a master’s degree in community development at MU.
Tapp-Elbert was recognized by the Missouri State House of Representatives in 2004 for her service. She was a co-director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award Memorial Association, a founding member of the John William “Blind” Boone Heritage Foundation, the Frederick Douglass Coalition and a Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Missouri Ethnic Minority Society and the Boone County Judicial and Law Enforcement Task Force. Tapp-Elbert helped organize “Silver and Gold,” a group of Douglass High School alumni that met weekly to discuss important community topics.
Shelter Insurance Co.
The society noted that 2021 represents Shelter's 75th anniversary. The company in 1981 spun off from the MFA Mutual Insurance Co. that was established in 1946 to provide vehicle insurance. It now offers home, life, car, farm and business insurance in 21 states, the society said. It has nearly 2,000 agents and 1,200 employees in Missouri alone, and the company's headquarters remains in Columbia.
The Shelter Insurance Foundation awards a wide variety of scholarships to students, including $935,500 in recent scholarships to 448 deserving students, the society said. In Columbia, it supports Welcome Home Veterans, United Way, West Middle School, CASA, Ronald McDonald House, the Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank and the Show-Me Games.
David Horner
The society noted that when first through eighth grades were still being taught by a single teacher in segregated, one-room schoolhouses in rural Boone County, Horner worked to establish the consolidated rural district and New Haven R-2 Elementary School, the first integrated school west of the Mississippi River.
Horner worked for more than 25 years at the National Weather Service and served for several years on the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission. He was then elected to the Boone County Commission, where the society said he helped steered the county through major initiatives, including a bond issue to finance construction of the Boone County Jail.
He also helped negotiate Boone Hospital Center's management contract with BJC Health Systems, which ended Thursday after 32 years. After retiring from the County Commission, he served on the hospital's board of trustees.
Horner also was a member of the Columbia Cemetery for 43 years and has been a farmer since 1946.