Hickman High School’s marching band looks a little different this year.
Musicians wear masks when they’re not playing their wind instruments. Forget about tight marching formations; there will be no shoulder-to-shoulder maneuvers.
But there is a band, and it began practicing — pandemic-safe — in full Tuesday. The training will last two weeks.
Whether they’ll get to perform at football games remains to be seen. So far, there are no plans for that.
This year, about 28 freshmen joined the marching band, with 115 marchers total. The size is roughly the same as most years, though the percentage of students who want to participate in band has declined, associate band director Tom Sweeney said.
Band director Denis Swope said some families decided not to let their children participate because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.
To ensure safety, band staff and students stepping onto the football field where they practice must get their temperature taken at the gate and be masked. Students who play wind instruments can take off their masks while playing.
On the field, students are divided into four groups and spread across the field. In most groups, one or two more experienced band members are responsible for training the new marchers. Swope walks from one corner to another checking the training process.
Juniors and seniors are not allowed to use their hands to correct other marchers’ postures but must give directions verbally, said Emma Alberty, a junior who plays trombone.
Many traditions have changed, especially the manner of marching.
In general, marchers stand close to each other. This year, they’ll keep at least a 6-foot distance, Swope said.
Rising junior Benjamin Ruffin, who plays the bass drum, said although it’s difficult, it’s necessary to limit the spread of the virus.
The length of training has also been changed. Normally, the full band would train together for seven hours daily in the first week of rehearsal. This year, the full band has been divided in half, Swope said. One group goes from 7 to 8:45 a.m., and another half trains from 9:15 to 11 a.m.
It’s difficult for directors to make adjustments when they can’t hear how the whole band sounds together, but it’s impossible to gather all marchers together at one time under county rules, Swope said.
Most activities the band used to do indoors have also been eliminated, because of health and safety recommendations.
“We are only allowed a small group of people in areas in the building,” Swope said. “Most will be outside, but if there’s rain, we’re going to try and do something inside.”
About 10 students have been practicing on keyboards indoors.
Meanwhile, all competitions planned for the year have been canceled, Swope said.
Beeler Lile, a senior who plays clarinet, said she was disappointed when she heard the news.
“This is our senior year, and this is the last time we get to march (in competition),” she said. “This is the last time we are in uniform. Just knowing that our last (competitions) were last year — and we didn’t know they were (our) last — was really difficult.
“But I think going into this year, knowing that we get to impact the underclassmen and the younger people sells me on (training newcomers) because I looked up to the older kids when I was younger,” she said. “So I want to fill that role and empower them to love marching as much as I did.”
Swope said the band staff worried the training would be halted under county rules. But the school figured out how to do it safely “for ourselves and building up our skills, and part of it is also building the community of the band, getting the new kids in.”
Associate band director Sweeney said he hoped the entire band could march together in the near future. His hope is that in October, the band will perform a showcase for families and friends. But it’s just a hope right now.
“We need them together, but we have to wait until the county restrictions allow us to have more than 100 students outside at the same time,” he said.
Lile, the clarinet player, was looking at the upside.
“It’s gonna be hard. It’s gonna be different,” she said. “It’s not going to be exactly what we wanted or hoped for, but just being able to be in the community that band forms and the family that is created is worth it.”