Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Sunday evening.
But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
The unusual pace car was a highlight of the second annual Wiener Nationals, a hot dog-themed event that attracted thousands of spectators.
“If you’re racing in Arizona in the wintertime they call it the winter nationals; if you’re in Florida, maybe you call it the gator nationals," said Reid Millard, the owner of Randolph County Raceway. "We thought we could come up with a really cool name for up here and because Oscar Mayer’s only hotdog manufacturing facility is in Columbia, Missouri. We called and asked if we could have the Oscar Mayer Weiner mobile as our pace car."
“Our event is different because we have a lot of entertainment intertwined with the racing," Millard said.
Among that entertainment was a mid-Missouri rock-country band, Murphy’s Ford, and Michael Jackson impersonator KC Sunshine.
"This is one of my first stock car races I've ever been to, so I'm going to experience that for the first time," Brandon Matthews, lead vocalist and lead guitarist of Murphy's Ford, said. "Hopefully we don't get too dusty and muddy."
In the spirit of the event, participants also had the opportunity to win $1,000 in a hot dog eating contest.
Cody Dulaney drove six hours from Memphis, Tennessee, to compete in the competition after learning about it the night before.
“You eat two meats at a time, grab the bun, dunk it in some water, squeeze it, swallow, and then repeat that,” Dulaney said.
He won first place.
To honor Gary Evans, a former Randolph County Raceway safety director and volunteer at the fire department, the proceeds from the event will benefit first responders.
“I’ve been racing since I was 14 and I remember (Gary Evans) being here pretty much every year, every race. He'd always come up, shake your hand and say hi and I always thought it was really neat,” Chad Walter, a race car driver at the event, said. “I really respected him and really miss him being here now.”
