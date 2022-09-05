Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Sunday evening. 

But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

