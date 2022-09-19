A high of 98 degrees Monday in Columbia broke the record of 94 degrees for Sept. 19, set in 2000. Sanborn Field saw temperatures at 95.7 degrees by 5 p.m.
Matt Beckwith, a meteorologist for KOMU 8, said an upper level area of high pressure, called a ridge, is causing sinking air that warms up temperatures.
The city also tied its record for the date's warmest low temperature Monday morning, which was 75 degrees, set in 1978. Beckwith said that the high humidity is making it harder to cool down.
"We are watching for potential records (Tuesday)," Beckwith said.
The record warmest low temperature for Tuesday is 73 degrees, set in 2018. Beckwith said "we'll be right around there" in the morning. With highs in the upper 90s expected Tuesday, Columbia could get within a few degrees of — or possibly break — the record 98 degrees set in 1893, Beckwith added.
"We're breaking records — of course it's abnormal," Beckwith said. "Temperatures in the upper 90s are the upper echelon of what we experience for this time of the year, but it does happen."
Highs near 90 degrees are expected Wednesday, but a cold front will likely kick in by late afternoon. Rain is possible Wednesday night.
Beckwith said temperatures between the upper 60s and low 70s are expected Thursday.
"We'll see more fall-like temperatures by the end of the week," Beckwith said.