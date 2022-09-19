A high of 98 degrees Monday in Columbia broke the record of 94 degrees for Sept. 19, set in 2000. Sanborn Field saw temperatures at 95.7 degrees by 5 p.m.

Matt Beckwith, a meteorologist for KOMU 8, said an upper level area of high pressure, called a ridge, is causing sinking air that warms up temperatures.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you