Columbia residents will be able to redeem vouchers for garbage bags with city logos on them during a contactless drive-thru exchange Jan. 19-23 at the Parks Management Center in Cosmo Park.
The city's Solid Waste Utility will require that all bags placed curbside for residential trash collection be in city-issued bags with the city logo beginning Feb. 1. Residents will receive vouchers for 104 trash bags each year. Extra bags, if needed, will cost $2 each and will be available in rolls of five.
The drive-thru exchange will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19-22 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 23, according to a city news release. That will allow people to avoid going to stores to get them during the pandemic and avoid creating a rush on stores from people needing the bags.
Vouchers are scheduled to be mailed Monday.
Bags will also be available at Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser's, Schnucks and the Daniel Boone City Building.
Changes to trash collection that began in November are intended to improve working conditions for trash collectors by reducing the potential for large volumes of refuse and large bulky items being placed at the curb for collection.