A Boone County man died as the result of a house fire on Hague Road near Hallsville on Tuesday night, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.
District spokesperson Gale Blomenkamp declined to identify the victim. KOMU-TV8 reported that he was a man in his 60s.
The fire district said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched to the fire at a split-level home at 10100 N. Hague Road. They were told when they arrived that there was man trapped inside the home and near the back door. They entered the home through the back door and found an unresponsive man on the upper level. They removed him from the house and began performing CPR.
He was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.
Twenty-seven firefighters and two ambulances responded to the fire, which was extinguished quickly. The State Fire Marshal's Office was continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
As of now, the details regarding the cause of the fire are still under investigation.