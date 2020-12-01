A house on McBaine Avenue caught fire early Tuesday morning, which resulted in the death of a dog and damages estimated over $30,000.
Columbia Fire Department was notified of the fire at 3:39 a.m., according to a city of Columbia press release. First responders reported a heavy fire at the front of the residence. They brought the outbreak under control within 10 minutes.
The house sustained significant damage, according to Brad Fraizer, assistant fire chief of the Columbia Fire Department. The origin of the outbreak has yet to be determined.
The Red Cross is currently assisting the sole house occupant. The resident made it out of the scene uninjured thanks to a smoke alarm system.
The city of Columbia urges residents who do not have smoke alarm systems to consider installing one.
"Smoke alarms save lives," the press release stated. "The occupant of this home received early notification, enabling them to escape safely, from a working smoke alarm."
You can email fire@como.gov or call 573-874-7391 to learn more information about the city's free smoke alarm program.
The city of Columbia will release information upon further updates.