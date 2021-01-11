A Columbia man died Monday morning as result of a house fire on Ruby Lane in central Columbia.
The man was was identified as George Ray Grant, 66, according to a news release from the city. A second person was inside the residence when the fire broke out but escaped with minor injuries.
Columbia Police and Columbia Fire departments responded to the fire in the 200 block of Ruby Lane at about 10:40 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about five minutes.
During the investigation, it was revealed the fire was confined to one room and caused significant damage. The victim was found in that room.
No foul play was suspected.
It was the second fatal fire in Boone County within a week. Last Wednesday, a fire on North Hague Road left one Boone County man dead. The identity of the victim in that fire has not yet been released.