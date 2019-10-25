A house fire and explosion in May that left one man dead was set intentionally, according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Police Department.

Police previously identified the man as Brian M. Keeney, 59. His death was ruled a suicide after an investigation by the police and fire departments, according to the release. The fire began in the basement of the house at 2112 Southwood Drive.

The house was destroyed, and its value was estimated at $130,000, according to the release.

