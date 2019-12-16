A sample of random households in Columbia will receive the city's annual citizen survey, which will be delivered by mail this week.
The goal of the survey is to measure how the city's priorities line up with the needs of the residents by asking for feedback on services and issues such as public safety, utilities and other day-to-day operations, according to a press release from the city's Community Relations department.
Columbia residents receiving the survey by mail will also receive envelopes to return it once it's been completed. These return envelopes will be addressed to ETC Institute — a firm that gathers data and conducts research for U.S. cities — which has conducted Columbia's citizen surveys since 2003. ETC Institute will also call residents sent the survey to remind them to complete it, according to the release.
While a sample of residents will get the survey mailed to their home, anyone is allowed to take the survey online at como.gov. The responses from the sample households and those received online will be counted separately to ensure integrity in the data, the release stated.
"Every citizen who responds to the survey helps move Columbia forward," the release stated.