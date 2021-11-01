Columbia's Housing and Community Development Commission, the HCDC, will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss needs and services related to homelessness and at-risk homeless populations.
The city was recently awarded $2,161,654 in funding through the American Rescue Plan — separate from the $25 million it's set to receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds — to help these populations. The funds will be administered through the HOME Investment Partnership Program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Qualifying HOME-ARP projects include non-congregate shelters, rental housing development, tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services.
According to a news release, these projects must "primarily benefit families and individuals experiencing homelessness, at risk for homelessness and those fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking situations."
13th Circuit Court Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued an extension on the stay on evictions orders in Boone County up until Sept. 15. However, since the local extension has been lifted, there has been an increase in eviction cases, the Missourian has reported.
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.