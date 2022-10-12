The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to double the validity period for housing choice vouchers at its Wednesday evening meeting, opening up more options for those searching for a place to live.

The Section Eight Housing Choice Voucher program is one of the ways the Housing Authority helps provide housing for low-income and homeless people, who can apply for vouchers to have part of their rent covered.

