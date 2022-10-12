The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to double the validity period for housing choice vouchers at its Wednesday evening meeting, opening up more options for those searching for a place to live.
The Section Eight Housing Choice Voucher program is one of the ways the Housing Authority helps provide housing for low-income and homeless people, who can apply for vouchers to have part of their rent covered.
However, according to previous Missourian reporting, voucher recipients only have 60 days to find a place to live and sign a lease, a deadline many applicants are unable to meet due to the difficulty of finding a landlord who will accept the voucher.
A resolution passed at the Wednesday board meeting will change that, extending the validity period to 120 days, with a 30-day extension available. That means once the changes go into effect, an applicant could potentially have up to five months to find a place to live, up from the current maximum of three.
Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole said the timeline is still uncertain and relies on when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approves the plans, but he expects the changes to be implemented by the start of the next year, if not sooner.
"I think it will be good, a positive thing," Cole said. "But it's not the long-term solution that is needed, which is more housing."
According to data released by the Housing Authority, from February to August this year, less than 20% of people seeking housing through a voucher were able to secure a lease. The low rate results from many factors, ranging from discrimination by landlords to the difficulty of finding homes with rents low enough to qualify for voucher coverage.
"I don't think it'll get to the root of the problem," Cole said. "The root of the problem is that we don't have enough affordable housing."