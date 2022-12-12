The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced that it received federal and state low-income housing tax credits of $15 million. CHA said it would use the awarded funds for the Park Avenue affordable housing development, according to a Monday news release.
The tax credits, approved earlier this month, came from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC), and CHA will need to sell the tax credits to an investor to receive the funding, said Randy Cole, CEO of the housing authority.
“We have to sell the tax credits through a syndicator that raises the equity or the funding level to go build the project,” Cole said. “There’s a little bit of process there.”
In addition to the tax credits, the city of Columbia allocated $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the project. Additionally, Boone County committed $5 million in ARPA funding.
According to the release, Park Avenue will consist of 79 affordable housing units. CHA projected the housing will help 1,300 individuals throughout the next 25 years. The development of the Park Avenue units align with the CHA’s five-year plan, with the goal of renovating and expanding affordable housing throughout Columbia.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the current Park Avenue complex has shown foundational and electrical problems, collapsing sewer lines and a lack of accessibility.
“This funding award will help the Columbia Housing Authority further meet the continued demand for more affordable housing,” Cole said in the release.
CHA’s application for the tax credit scored the highest in the awarded funds, Cole said, because of the local support it garnered.
“Putting local support towards the project really boosted our competitive ability to go get money at the state,” he said.
Cole said the authority was required by the federal government to give tenants plenty of notice for the start of the project.
Residents will be relocated during the remodeling, and the housing authority will bear the costs of the relocation. Residents will be relocated as close as possible to their original unit during the project.
Once the tenants are relocated, the housing authority must move them back in within a year.
“We built that into the project costs,” Cole said. “We’re required to pay for all moving costs associated with moving during construction and the costs associated with moving back.”
The project has been in the CHA’s sights since the early 2000s, so the organization is ready to be able to complete the project, Cole said.
“The age and conditions of the properties was so bad, even at that time, so our residents are really excited,” Cole said.
A few steps still remain until the housing authority can begin the project. By March 31, 2023, CHA will need to submit all of its financial paperwork to the MHDC, as well as obtain zoning permits from the city.
The funds and paperwork for the project are estimated to be set by August 2023, according to Cole. Once the paperwork is finalized, CHA projected that it will begin work on the units in early 2024.