The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced that it received federal and state low-income housing tax credits of $15 million. CHA said it would use the awarded funds for the Park Avenue affordable housing development, according to a Monday news release.

The tax credits, approved earlier this month, came from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC), and CHA will need to sell the tax credits to an investor to receive the funding, said Randy Cole, CEO of the housing authority.

