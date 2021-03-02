The Columbia City Council responded to the Columbia Housing Authority’s call for more support with both urgency and caution at a Monday evening work session.
Council members were quick to agree to the authority’s main request to use city lobbyists to leverage competitive funding opportunities from the state but were cautious about the consequences it would have for other agencies developing affordable housing.
At their regular meeting later in the evening, though, council members peppered authority representatives with questions about their revised plans for the Kinney Point public housing development proposed for the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road. The sometimes-heated discussion ended in a 6-1 vote in favor of the new plan. Mayor Brian Treece was the lone vote against it, although others cited reservations.
At the early evening work session, the Housing Authority proposed a partnership with the City Council to lobby for “equal footing” in competing for project funding from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Believing it unfairly lost three rounds of tax credits from the commission already, Housing Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Bob Hutton and CEO Phil Steinhaus asked that the council show more support for its affordable housing projects.
Steinhaus acknowledged council members’ previous support in the form of letters and resolutions in support of tax credit applications but highlighted the need for lawmakers and lobbyists to make state commissioners know affordable housing is a city priority.
“We’re not saying ‘make sure you always fund the housing authority,’” Steinhaus said. “We’re saying, ‘Make sure the housing authority has equal access to these funds that are designated to provide affordable housing to low-income families.’”
The authority listed some other ways the council could boost its efforts, including smaller development fees.
Second Ward Councilperson Mike Trapp and Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas sided with the authority.
“We should develop a strategy that increases affordable housing availability across the board,” Thomas said. “If we have to play the lobbying game in order to compete with other low-income housing developers across the state, then I think we should do that.”
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler was adamant that while she supported building more affordable housing, she worries about the unknown consequences of easing development fees. She doesn’t want to open the “floodgates” when other groups are trying to build affordable housing. She proposed convening a community conversation soon to talk through those issues.
“We have to create a steady revenue stream to pay for the cost of keeping up our aging infrastructure,” Fowler said.
Council members said they would consider the idea of amending zoning codes to help make affordable housing projects less expensive. Steinhaus said reducing costs makes applications for tax credits more likely to succeed.
Hutton told the council that the authority has renovated and/or rebuilt 597 of its public housing apartments in recent years. It has 120 left. Steinhaus said the price tag for the remaining projects will be about $40 million.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission rejected the authority’s 2020 application for $519,500 worth of federal and $363,650 worth of state funding via low-income housing tax credits, much of which would have financed the construction of 24 new apartments at Garth and Sexton.
The authority already has city approval to build a three-story, 42-unit apartment building on that 1.45-acre property. Its revised plan calls for 24 new townhouse-style apartments.
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission recommended 8-0 that the revised plan be approved. The matter wasn’t scheduled for debate at the City Council’s regular meeting but was pulled off the consent agenda and became the subject of lengthy discussion.
The council cited concerns and asked questions about the density of the development, its impact on neighborhood stormwater problems and the loss of green space. Treece called the new development design unimaginative.
Steinhaus became frustrated.
“I guess you want to make affordable housing really difficult,” he said, noting the proposal had already been subject to public hearings and that the Housing Authority has paid $50,000 to the engineering firm A Civil Group thus far.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler countered, calling Steinhaus’s position a “false equivalency.” Just because the council has questions, she said, doesn’t mean they oppose affordable housing on the property.