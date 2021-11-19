Housing Authority seeks funds to update properties, build 24 new homes

On a recent walk through a nonrenovated property, Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole and Housing Manager Stephenie Oliver pointed out termite damage and “failed” plumbing.
The unit, constructed in the 1970s, had no exhaust vent to remove smoke from the stove, no dishwasher, and the indoor furnace could be accessible to a child.
Cole and Oliver noted that another unit had no insulation, which wasn’t discovered until the walls were torn down for renovation.
A home in the same neighborhood off Switzler Street that was renovated in 2018 had safer appliances, a dishwasher and more energy-efficient windows that help heat and cool the space.
The layout of the unit felt more open, and the flooring had been upgraded from linoleum to laminate. The updated wiring allows for washer and dryer hookups and ample outlets in the main living space, and the unit is connected to high-speed internet, they said.
Yvette Cowans lives in a one-bedroom apartment renovated in 2018 and serves on the Resident Advisory Board. When she moved back to Columbia, she said she couldn’t find an affordable home in the private rental market in good condition.
“When I found out these were new, I’m like ‘yes!’” Cowans said. “I’ve never lived in a brand-new apartment. See, all this is new — everything in here. They even changed the ceiling.”
Cole has been making the case that Columbia needs more investment in “hard infrastructure” of affordable housing to meet the needs of the housing crisis, and the renovations are a part of filling that gap.
“The Housing Authority has not grown,” Cole said. “Our growth has not kept up with the pace of our population growth in our community or the demand that we have.”
CHA has been working to update its properties and convert its public housing through the Rental Assistance Demonstration program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Converting the properties to non-public housing through RAD allows them to access additional funding sources such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and reinvest in the homes. With this process, CHA is able to update its rental units to have modern amenities that improve the quality of life for residents, Cole said.
According to their report to the Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission, the Housing Authority has converted about 600 of its properties under this model, but a “remaining 120 units require significant resources to maintain (a) minimum standard.”
Apartments and houses converted to this Section 8 platform must remain affordable to low-income households permanently. Rent rates vary by unit, ranging from $375 to $684 per month . The cost for residents in the converted units is similar to that in public housing, with households paying no more than 30% of their adjusted income in rent.
“Our affordable rent rates that we charge over time, as well as the voucher that gets tied to the property over time, will help build a financial model that will ensure we have enough money to change the roof, change the furnace, maintain the property over the course of the next 20, 30, 40 years,” Cole said.
The Housing Authority wants to move forward with updating the remaining 120 units of public housing in part to limit inequity within its own services.
Cole explained that applicants in less desperate housing situations will sometimes wait for renovated homes, “that means we have our most vulnerable populations going into our lowest quality housing — that makes me even more concerned.”
The pandemic relief money from HUD — known as HOME-ARP funds — presents a unique potential opportunity to the Housing Authority.
CHA will apply for funds to develop 24 new units on vacant land it already owns on Garth Avenue and Sexton Road, Cole said. Adding these 24 new homes will not only add to the affordable housing supply but gives CHA a place to relocate residents in units slated for renovation.
In the past, CHA has been covering all of the residents’ relocation costs but has had trouble finding housing on the private market to place residents during renovations.
Cole and Housing Development Coordinator Tammy Matondo had a barbecue Wednesday with the Ridgeway Neighborhood Association to discuss plans for the new development.
“We had a fire pit, and we just grilled burgers and hot dogs and gave community members a time to sit around the fire and tell us elements of design they’d like to see on the site and things that they want to see us try to incorporate,” he said.
Cole said the whole project, including the new buildings and renovations, could cost about $35 million and take three to five years. But building the first 24 homes could take as little as 18 months. Getting the full $2.2 million in HOME-ARP funds from the city or as much as possible would give them a more competitive edge in accessing tax credits that could bring in up to $4 million for the project, he said.
“The great thing about this investment: We know these properties will be affordable forever because we’re the Housing Authority,” Cole said.